EAEU ready to boost annual trade with Iran to $30bln

2 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The minister in charge of trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has said that the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is ready to boost its annual trade with Iran to $30 billion, EEC minister for trade Andrey Slepnev said.

Noting that the draft of the free trade agreement between Iran and the union has been finalized and is ready to be approved and signed, he expressed hope that the free trade agreement with Iran will be signed before the end of 2023, IRNA reported.

The official said the preferential trade agreement between Iran and the EAEU resulted in the trade between the two sides doubling and it is expected that by signing the free trade agreement the trade between the two sides will be doubled once again.