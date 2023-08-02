Trump charged on four counts

2 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was summoned to the federal court on August 3, he was charged on four counts, according to court documents.

According to the document, the grad jury resolved that the prosecution provided enough evidence to press the following charges:

"Conspiracy to Defraud the United States,"

"Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding,"

"Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding,"

"Conspiracy Against Rights."

The document says that on the evening of January 6, 2021, Trump and his ‘co-conspirators’ "attempted to exploit the violence and chaos at the Capitol by calling lawmakers to convince them, based on knowingly false claims of election fraud, to delay the certification [of the voting result]."

Trump is to appear before the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on August 3 at 4:00 p.m. local time (11:00 p.m. Moscow time).