Azerbaijani army units intercept quadrocopter belonging to Armenian armed forces

2 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) belonging to the Armed Forces of Armenia was intercepted in the Lachin region yesterday, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reported.

"On August 1, at about 20:45, a DJI Mavic 3 quadrocopter belonging to the Armenian armed forces launched from the direction of the Digh settlement of the Gorus region and attempted to conduct flights over the positions of the Azerbaijan army stationed in the direction of the Lachin region," the statement reads.

The ministry added that the quadrocopter detected as a result of the vigilance of the Azerbaijan army units was landed and intercepted by special technical means.