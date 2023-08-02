Moscow responds to Pashinyan: playing with words doesn't lead to any good

2 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia was and remains fully interested in the process of normalization of the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at weekly briefing.

She answered a question about the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that the activity of Russia in the negotiation process between Baku and Yerevan has decreased.

"We are doing everything to achieve lasting peace and harmony in the region. What kind of decrease in activity can we talk about if a number of meetings with Russia's participation were held over the past couple of months," Maria Zakharova said.

The spokesperson exposed Pashinyan as a liar. Last wek, the Armenian PM called for an international mission to take the place of Russian peacekeepers on Azerbaijani soil and accused Russia of limiting its mediation efforts.

“The trilateral meeting in Moscow on May 25, the twelfth meeting of the trilateral working group on unblocking transport communications on June 2, the talks of the Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow on May 19 and July 25. Is this a slowdown? We need to face the truth," the official stressed.

She noted that representatives of the Armenian leadership take an ambiguous position on a number of key issues.

Zakharova has also criticized Pashinyan for his remarks about Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

According to her, Pashinyan's statements about the Russian peacekeepers are completely unclear.