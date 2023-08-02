Iranian Navy kicks off drills in Persian Gulf

2 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has launched drills to show its power and combat defense readiness in protecting the security of the Persian Gulf as well as the country’s islands.

The exercises kicked off in Abu Musa Island on August 2 with the presence of local authorities as well as a group of military commanders and officials, including IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami and IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali-Reza Tangsiri, IRNA reported.

It involves operational combat, vessel, missile, drone, air-sea, electronic warfare and rapid response units, along with Basij volunteer forces.