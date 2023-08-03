Police chiefs changed in 52 Turkish provinces

3 Aug. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has made 83 appointments within the General Directorate of Security, which has resulted in the replacement of police chiefs in 52 of all 81 provinces across the country.

Among the changes, the police chiefs of 24 other provinces have been transferred to the headquarters.

The appointments were published in the Official Gazette on August 2, and the changes saw significant shifts in leadership positions across various cities. Notably, Ankara, İzmir, Muğla, Bursa and Hatay were among the cities that witnessed changes in their police chiefs.

As part of the restructuring, the police chiefs of Ankara and İzmir will now report directly to the general directorate.

Moreover, 29 provinces will welcome new police chief inspectors to their police directorates.