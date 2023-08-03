Russia to hold 15 UEFA seats in coming years

3 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced a new composition for its committees and panels for the 2023-2027 mandate.

Fifteen Russians have taken seats on the Committees of the UEFA, the press service of the organization reported.

President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Alexander Dyukov remained Deputy Chairman of the National Associations Committee and Deputy Chairman of the Club Competitions Committee. Dyukov is also on the board of the UEFA Executive Committee. Vyacheslav Koloskov remained an honorary board member of UEFA.

UEFA will welcome several new Russians to its ranks: President of the Russian Premier League (RPL) Alexander Alayev, who has become the fourth Vice Chairman of the Stadium and Security Committee, RFU Secretary General Maxim Mitrofanov, who will now hold a seat in the National Team Competitions Committee.