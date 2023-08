3 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The pilot of an Air Astana Airbus A321 aircraft, operating a flight on the Almaty-Tbilisi route, requested a landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in response to a hurricane at its original destination, according to the press service of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The Airbus A321 aircraft landed safely at Baku airport at 21:22 local time.