Armenia continues to escalate tension at Lachin checkpoint

3 Aug. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia continues its provocations at the entrance to the Lachin state border checkpoint on the opposite side.

Since July 26, the convoy of vehicles transporting “humanitarian cargo” for Armenian residents living in the Karabakh economic region without agreement with the Azerbaijani side have been placed at the pass on the opposite side of the border checkpoint.

Two more vehicles willing to move in the direction of the Karabakh economic region arrived on the site, bringing the number of convoy vehicles to 21 as of today.

This once again demonstrates the continuation of Armenia’s nefarious intentions and provocative actions to increase the tension in the area, AzerTac reported.

Since Azerbaijan established the border checkpoint on the 23rd of April, there have been more than 2000 residents of Karabakh easily moved to Armenia and back.