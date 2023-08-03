Pashinyan lashes out at Russian peacekeepers

3 Aug. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the Lachin road situation requires clarification from Russian peacekeepers.

"After the statement of the Azerbaijani president that the Lachin Corridor is not blocked, it is necessary to listen to the explanation of the Russian peacekeepers. Why do they not ensure the flow of humanitarian aid sent by the Armenian government to Karabakh if Baku insists that it has not blocked the Lachin Corridor?" Pashinyan asked.

The head of government drew attention to the important role played by the resolution of this issue. He called on the Armenian authorities to make efforts to get these clarifications.