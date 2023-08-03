Georgia bans re-exporting of US-imported vehicles to Russia

3 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's Revenue Service of the Ministry of Finance said that re-exporting of imported vehicles from the United States and the European Union member countries to Russia would be prohibited from Georgia.

"Starting from August 1, the re-export and export of U.S.-imported vehicles to Russia have not been allowed and the re-export of cars, imported from EU countries will be prohibited from September 26," the service said.

The body said the decision was taken in line with the 11th package of sanctions against Russia adopted by the EU in June. Back then, the EU imposed a ban on the supply to Russia of new and used cars with an engine capacity of more than 1.9 liters, as well as electric vehicles and hybrids.