Thousands of protesters march in Tel Aviv

3 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Thousands of Israelis marched in central Tel Aviv in protest of the government's efforts to weaken the country's judiciary.

The protesters are demonstrating against the drive of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to weaken the judiciary by limiting judicial oversight on official decision-making and legislation.

The march was led by two former justice ministers; former Supreme Court President and other retired justices.

The route passed by the Tel Aviv District Court building and made its way to the government buildings.