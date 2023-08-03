Vagif Khachatryan expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan

3 Aug. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva and members of the National Preventive Group of the Ombudsman for the Suppression of Torture have visited without warning places of detention of persons who cannot leave them voluntarily

Khachatryan's appeal was heard and voiced during the meeting, which was attended by the Ombudsperson and members of the National Preventive Group of the Ombudsman for the Suppression of Torture, as well as specialists, doctors, and psychologists.

"Khachatryan thanked for the humane treatment towards him since the initial detention, the quality of medical care, and noted positive changes in his health. Khachatryan also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for everything, including treatment, conditions of detention, and providing an opportunity to contact his family," the office of the Ombudsperson said.

The conditions of detention, issues related to personal hygiene and sanitation, medical care, nutrition, the provision of rights and necessary medical and psychological services, and the availability of fiction and necessary information materials in his ward were checked on the spot in relation to this person in accordance with national legislation and international documents.