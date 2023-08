Airborne Forces Day 2023 and Elijah's Day in Moscow: paratroopers celebrate professional holiday

Two holidays are celebrated today in Moscow: Airborne Forces Day and Elijah's Day. In 2023, as usual on August 2, religious procession with the participation of paratroopers and civilians took place on Ilyinka Street and Red Square. The procession ended with a prayer at Lobnoye Mesto.

Airborne Forces Day and Elijah's Day were traditionally celebrated in the center of Moscow.

The paratroopers and veterans of the Airborne Forces celebrated the 93rd anniversary of the airborne troops creation and honored the memory of their heavenly patron - the Prophet Elijah.

Along with priests and parishioners, they participated in a procession from Ilyinka Street to Red Square.

The procession stopped on Red Square, where a prayer was held at Lobnoye Mesto.

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

