Digital ruble's logo unveiled

4 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia has approved the logo of the digital ruble, the central bank announced.

"The Bank of Russia Board of Directors has approved the logo of the digital ruble, a new form of the national currency. The logo is made of two elements: the symbol of the ruble and the circle around it that repeats the form of a traditional coin, on the one hand, and resembles the Bank of Russia’s logo, on the other hand," the statement reads.

According to the regulator, the logo will be integrated into mobile banking apps, in which users will be able to open digital wallets and make transfers and payments with the electronic currency.