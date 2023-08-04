Armenia has to redress the harm caused to Azerbaijan

4 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Yashar Aliyev urged Yerevan to stop escalating tension in the region, sit down at the negotiating table and redress the harm caused to Baku, while addressing the open debate in connection with "Famine and conflict-induced global food insecurity" under the agenda item "Maintenance of international peace and security" of the UN Security Council.

He stressed that Azerbaijan condemns Armenia’s efforts to abuse issues humanitarian assistance for malign purposes, including attempts to smuggle through the Lachin checkpoint in vehicles used by the ICRC and blocking the Aghdam-Khankendi road even for humanitarian activities.

"Such arbitrary denial of humanitarian assistance reveals Armenia’s sinister intention to create a false narrative of so-called “humanitarian crises” in the region," Yashar Aliyev said.

It was noted that Armenia has to abide by its international obligations and compensate for losses.

"Armenia has to put an end to mine terrorism, shed light on the fate of some 4000 Azerbaijanis who went missing during the conflict, redress the harm caused to Azerbaijan, including to its food security systems and engage faithfully in negotiations on a peace treaty and the delimitation of the border between the two states," Yashar Aliyev said.

The diplomat stressed that Azerbaijan is firm in its determination to protect its people, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and is fully committed to the objectives of a peaceful, secure, stable and prosperous region.