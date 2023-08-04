Landslide in Georgia: 6 people killed, 35 missing

4 Aug. 13:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Interior Ministry on Friday said 400 rescuers and two helicopters were involved in the search and rescue operation for about 35 missing individuals after a landslide hit the Oni municipality in the Racha region on Thursday.

According to the ministry, 210 people were evacuated from the disaster zone since late Thursday. The Ministry of Interior has so far confirmed six deaths in the disaster.

Cottage areas in Shovi resort had been “completely destroyed” by the landslide, with masses of soil spread on "a large area" and complicating rescue operations.

The rescue crews are using two helicopters and other special hardware in the ongoing rescue operation.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Friday left for the area hit by a landslide.