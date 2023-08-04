Türkiye's tourism revenues surged 27%

4 Aug. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Foreign arrivals in Türkiye jumped by nearly 20% in the first half of the year, according to official data that also showed tourism revenues surged by almost a third.

Nearly 19.62 million foreigners arrived from January through June, Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said, marking a 19.88% increase from some 16.37 million a year ago. Arrivals in June alone jumped 11.35% year-over-year to more than 5.58 million.

"The first-half figure reaches nearly 22.95 million when visitors from abroad of Turkish origin are taken into account, marking a 17.5% increase from some 19.53 million in 2022," Ersoy said.

Tourism revenues surged 27% year-over-year to $21.7 billion in the first six months, Ersoy added.

Arrivals from Russia reached 2.61 million in January-June, the Culture and Tourism Ministry data showed, compared to nearly 1.46 million in the same period a year ago.

Turkey's income in 2022 climbed 53.4% to a record high of nearly $46.3 billion.