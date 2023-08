4 Aug. 17:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The construction of the railway connecting Barda and Aghdam is planned to be completed by the end of 2023. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC informs about this.

To date, the road, the length of which will be just over 47 km, has been built by 70%.

"Today, the construction of 128 engineering structures has been completed, two of them are railway bridges. The laying of rails has been completed by 100%",



Azerbaijan Railways said