Azerbaijan expresses condolences to Georgia over those killed in Racha

4 Aug. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan reports.

During the conversation, the Azerbaijani Minister expressed condolences to all the Georgian people in connection with the landslide at the resort in Shovi, which killed dozens of people. He wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stressed that Azerbaijan has always been close to Georgia and is ready to help in the elimination of the disaster's consequences and conducting rescue operations.

Darchiashvili, in turn, thanked Bayramov for his solidarity and support.