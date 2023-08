4 Aug. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian junior weightlifting team became the champion of Asia.

At the tournament, held in New Delhi from July 28 to August 3, the Iranians won 23 medals (9 gold, 12 silver, 2 bronze) and scored 741 points.

The Uzbek team took second place with 732 points. The third was India with 672 points.