4 Aug. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Kabardino-Balkaria, the construction of a new republican cathedral mosque is underway. This was stated on the Telegram channel of the head of the KBR.

"The Cathedral Mosque will be erected in the new Vostochny microdistrict of Nalchik. It is designed for a simultaneous stay of 5,000 believers, its area will be 10,000 square meters",



Kazbek Kokov said.

He stressed that today a solemn ceremony of laying a capsule was held at the construction site. The capsule contained a message to descendants.