Third Games of CIS countries to be held in Ganja

7 Aug. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The second largest city in Azerbaijan, Ganja, has been selected as the venue for the upcoming third Games of the CIS countries, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Mariana Vasileva said.

"Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, will play host to the 3rd Games of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). We welcomed the idea of holding these competitions in the regions,” Mariana Vasileva said.

The event is scheduled to take place in 2025.

Second CIS Games

The opening ceremony of the second CIS Games was held in Minsk on Aug.5. Originally planned with a focus on young people, the format of the event has undergone some changes.

Currently, the second Games of the CIS countries are underway in 11 cities across Belarus from August 4 to 14. The event encompasses 20 sports and brings together over 2,000 athletes from various countries, including Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.