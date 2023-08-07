Turkish FM and U.S. Secretary of State discuss South Caucasus and grain deal

7 Aug. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call on August 5 on issues including the now collapsed Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the officials discussed developments in the South Caucasus and the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia during the phone call held at Blinken's request. They also discussed the security of the Black Sea and NATO enlargement.

According to the U.S. State Department, Blinken "thanked Türkiye for its leadership in the Black Sea Grain Initiative."