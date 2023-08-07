Israel's High Court issues injunction against Netanyahu's protection law

7 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel's top court issued a temporary injunction against the incapacitation law that it wouldn't apply immediately, and a hearing on the injunction will expand the bench to eleven justices, the court spokesperson said.

The court order didn't say when the law would come into effect, and until when the order would apply. The move signals that the court is unlikely to strike down the basic law amendment as the petitions demanded, despite the attorney-general’s unprecedented sanctioning of such judicial review.

The court scheduled a new hearing next month on appeals filed against an amended law that would limit conditions under which a prime minister can be designated unfit for office.

Following a first hearing on Thursday, the Supreme Court instructed the state to respond to arguments that the law should not come into effect immediately lest it be perceived as having been tailor-made for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a follow-up hearing set for Sept 28, the case will be heard by an expanded panel of 11 justices, up from three justices, it said.