Georgia mourns victims of landslide in Shovi resort

7 Aug. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Flags on state institutions across Georgia were on Monday lowered to half-mast in mourning of the victims of the landslide that had hit Georgia’s Shovi resort on August 3, killing at least 18.

In addition to the Government Administration, national flags are flying at half-mast on the buildings of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as diplomatic representations and consular institutions of Georgia abroad.

The Georgian foreign office expressed its “deep” sorrow over the tragedy and offered its condolences to the family members of the deceased.

Search and rescue works are continuing in the western Georgian municipality of Oni following the landslide killed at least 18 in the Shovi resort five days ago.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said over 200 people had been evacuated from the area. The body added two crews of border police helicopters had resumed work in the disaster zone.

The Roads Department of Georgia on Sunday said 85 units of heavy equipment had been allocated to “seven priority directions”.