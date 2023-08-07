Dollar exchange rate approaching 100 rubles

7 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar exchange rate surpassed 97 rubles on Moscow Exchange for the first time since March 25, 2022, according to trading data.

As of 10:46 a.m. Moscow time the dollar exchange rate was up by 1.38% at 97.01 rubles.

By 11:12 a.m. the dollar had narrowed gains trading at 96.75 rubles (+1.11%). Meanwhile, the euro exchange rate was up by 0.68% at 106.34 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.74% at 13.432 rubles.

As the trading session kicks off on the Moscow Exchange the dollar gained two kopecks to 95.71 rubles, the euro plunged by 53.25 kopecks to 105.08 rubles, the yuan was at 13.33 rubles.