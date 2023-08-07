Australia eyes hosting men's World Cup in 2034

7 Aug. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Australia is keen to use the experience of staging the biggest-ever Women's World Cup, which it is sharing with New Zealand, to put on more major tournaments.

Chief executive James Johnson said that they are "looking at" both the expanded Club World Cup and the men's World Cup.

"We're seeing that right now with the Women's World Cup, so we see the success of the Women's World Cup as being a stepping stone towards bidding for other competitions. There's the Club World Cup in 2029 that we're going to take a look at and then there's the men's World Cup in 2034 that we're also going to look at as well," he said.

Johnson used the example of Canada, which hosted the Women's World Cup in 2015 and is now set to stage the next men's World Cup along with the U.S. and Mexico.

The tournament, which is taking place from July 20 to August 20, 2023, is jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand will see a total of 32 top national teams from five different confederations fight the title of football world champions.