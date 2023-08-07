Economy Ministry expects Russia's GDP to grow by more than 2%

7 Aug. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's GDP growth will exceed 2% by the end of 2023, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said.

"It will definitely grow by more than 2%, but let's wait for concrete figures. We are now at the stage of making a forecast. That is why everyone is interested not only in the assessment of this year, but also in the assessment of the next few years," the minister said.

"We will finish this work in August, so we will present all the figures and comment on everything," he added.

In mid-June, Reshetnikov reported that the GDP growth rate in 2023 is likely to be higher than the published forecast of the Economic Development Ministry of 1.2%. At the end of July, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that Russia's GDP growth in 2023 is expected to be at least 2%.