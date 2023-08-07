Turkey localizes production of Bayraktar in Saudi Arabia

7 Aug. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Saudi Arabian state-run defense company SAMI has announced that it signed a strategic agreement with Turkish drone-maker Baykar to localize the manufacturing of Bayraktar Akinci combat drones.

"Under the patronage of Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defense, we are pleased to announce the signing of a strategic localization agreement with @BaykarTech, to localize the manufacturing of the "Bayraktar Akıncı" UAVs and their systems within the Kingdom. This agreement will enhance #SAMI’s role in supporting the national defense industry and strengthening our local capabilities," the defense company said.

Baykar signed a $5 billion cooperation agreement and acquisition contracts with the Saudi Arabian Defense Ministry during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the country in July.