Russia returns infected peaches to Türkiye

7 Aug. 17:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Rosselkhoznadzor did not allow Turkish peaches and nectarines to enter Russia.

Turkish fruits arrived at the seaport of Tuapse, a inspection carried out by specialists from the Southern Interregional Directorate of Rosselkhoznadzor showed that peaches and nectarines were infected with fruit flies and flower thrips.

The infected fruit shipment was sent back to the Turkish supplier.

It should be noted that Georgia is also a major supplier of peaches to Russia. This season, the country's fruit export amounted to $4 million. Almost 90% of this sum was the exports to Russia.