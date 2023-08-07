Azerbaijan intercepts UAV from Armenia

7 Aug. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan informed about the interception of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armenian Armed Forces.

"The DJI Mavic 3 quadrocopter of the Armenian Armed Forces attempted to fly over the Azerbaijani army's positions. The device was intercepted and landed with the help of special technical means",

the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service announced.

The Ministry clarified that the UAV had been launched in the Zod direction from the territory of the Basarkechar region to monitor the positions of Azerbaijani troops.

A similar precedent took place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on August 1.