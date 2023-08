7 Aug. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the latest reports, 10 people were injured in an explosion in Kocaeli. The province is located 95 km from Istanbul. According to doctors, two of the wounded are in serious condition.

"The explosion occurred from the elevators, when the ship was loaded with grain in the port in the Derince region",

TV channel A-haber said.

An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident.