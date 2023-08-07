Record air passenger flow registered in Samarkand

7 Aug. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Samarkand Airport received almost 440,000 guests in six months. It is 121.4% more than in the same January-June last year.

For the whole of 2022, the passenger traffic of the air harbor amounted to 493 thousand people, while during the six months of this year the airport received 440 thousand people. The passenger flow set a historical record, becoming the maximum.

The number of passengers increased due to several factors:

Samarkand was included in the flight program of the Russian Pobeda and the Kuwaiti Jazeera Airways,

flights to Samarkand began to be operated by Silk Avia.

In 2023, Samarkand Airport operates flights to 18 cities around the world. International transportation allowed to seriously increase the flow of passengers, they account for almost 394000 out of the airport's 440000 passengers. Thus, this year the most popular were flights between Samarkand and Moscow, St. Petersburg, Istanbul, Dubai.