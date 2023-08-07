Abnormal heat to come Tbilisi

7 Aug. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the coming days, the temperature in Georgia will reach 42 degrees Celsius, Telegram-channel Sputnik Georgia reported with reference to the National Environment Agency.

It will be a little cooler in the capital of Georgia. Almost all week the temperature in Tbilisi will exceed 20 degrees at night, and reach 36 degrees in the daytime, while drizzle is possible only tomorrow evening. On other days only wind can save from the heat, the speed of which will reach 10-15 meters per second.

Meteorologists warn that high air temperatures could cause heat stress, wildfires and glaciers melting in the mountainous part of the country.