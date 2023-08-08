Baku continues to provide housing for families of martyrs and war veterans

8 Aug. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population has allocated another 100 apartments and private houses to the families of martyrs and war veterans during the ceremony in Baku.

The housing program for families of martyrs and war veterans was initiated in Azerbaijan in the 1990s. It has continued successfully over the years and was expanded fivefold after the Second Karabakh War.

This time, 100 apartments and private houses were provided in Baku and approximately 15 districts. This brings the total to 5,100 apartments and private houses provided for the families of martyrs and war veterans in the post-war period, with 600 allocated this year alone. In total, over the past period, 13,900 apartments and private houses have been allocated.