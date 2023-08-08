Ilham Aliyev bestows "Sharaf" Order on Yuli Gusman

8 Aug. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree awarding Yuli Gusman with the "Sharaf" Order for his great merits in the development of cultural ties between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

Previously, Gusman was awarded three orders: the Order of Friendship (2004), the Order of Glory (Azerbaijan, 2013), the Order of Friendship (Azerbaijan, 2018).

The Sharaf Order was established in 2007. It is given to citizens of Azerbaijan, foreign nationals for special contributions to the Azerbaijani people.