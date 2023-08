8 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The command of the Russian peacekeepers in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Economic Region refused to accompany the "action", the march of Armenians towards the Khakari Bridge on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

The command of the peacekeepers stated that, in accordance with the provisions of the trilateral Statement of November 9, 2020, the escort of cars by the Russian peacekeepers and ensuring the security of various actions and rallies are not provided.