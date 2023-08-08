Former internally displaced persons returning to Zabukh

8 Aug. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The State Committee of Azerbaijan for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons held a draw among the families who will be resettled in the village of Zabukh in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district at the first stage, the Committee of Azerbaijan said.

The drawing drew a total of 20 families. According to the family composition, four of them are given with two-room, four-room, four-room, and five-room flats.

These families have lived in Baku and Sumgayit, as well as in temporary settlements in the Absheron district's area.