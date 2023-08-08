Tehran and Moscow reach agreements on energy hub

8 Aug. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran and Russia have reached certain agreements on the creation of an energy hub, negotiations on this issue are ongoing, Deputy Minister of Oil of the Islamic Republic and CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Majid Chegini said.

"Russia has proposed setting up an energy hub between Tehran and Moscow. The agreements have been made in this regard and expert-level talks are still ongoing between officials of the two countries," he said.

According to Chegini, Iran held constructive talks with countries such as Oman, Russia and Pakistan in the field of gas trade and that some European countries are also requesting to import gas from Iran.