High-speed train to connect Azerbaijan with neighbouring countries

8 Aug. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Executive Director of the Passenger Transportation Department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Azer Farajov said that a high-speed train en route Baku-Tbilisi-Ankara might be launched.

Now the land border between Azerbaijan and Georgia is closed due to coronavirus restrictions, so it is possible to get from one country to another and back only by air.

In pre-pandemic times, it was possible to get from Tbilisi to Baku by train in 12 hours. According to Farajov, it is planned to open land borders, then the train linking three capitals will be launched.