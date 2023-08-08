Istanbul public transport fares rise by 50-75%

8 Aug. 18:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Public transport in Istanbul has become more expensive by 51.5%.

According to the decision of the Transport Coordination Center of Istanbul Municipality, the price of metro, buses and trams has risen. Now, instead of 9.9 lire, you will have to pay 15 lire, (about $0.55), for a ride, and the cost of a metrobus ticket has reached 22.25 lire ($0.82).

Taxi prices have risen even more in Istanbul (by almost 75%). A kilometer train will now cost 70 lira ($2.6).

The fare in school buses also increased. It has risen in price by 50%. According to the Haberturk TV channel, the trips in small minibuses also increased in price.

Let us note that the price increase was lower than it had been originally proposed. Buses, metro and trams could become more expensive by 57%, while taxis by 100%.