Сentral Bank issues coin with Rasul Gamzatov

8 Aug. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Central Bank of Russia's press service announced the release of a silver coin with a face value of 2 rubles. The coin is dedicated to the Dagestan poet Rasul Gamzatov.

"His books were published in millions of copies in different languages of the world. Many of his poems became the songs. One of them ("The Cranes") has become a symbol of the memory of the soldiers who died during the Great Patriotic War",

the Russian Central Bank said.

According to the Central Bank, a coin with the image of Rasul Gamzatov can be purchased at Goznak JSC and banks that have signed a distribution agreement.

Let us remind you that in 2023 Russia celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Dagestan national poet's birth.