Raisi may attend BRICS summit in South Africa

8 Aug. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa Mehdi Agha-Jafari did not rule out the participation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in the BRICS summit.

He noted that the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, had invited the leader of the Islamic Republic to take part in the summit.

According to the Iranian diplomat, Raisi's participation in the BRICS summit is very likely to happen.

BRICS summit in South Africa

This year, the BRICS summit will be held in Johannesburg on August 22-24. It will be attended by the leaders of China, India, Brazil and South Africa. Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.