Death toll from Georgia's Shovi landslide rises to 19

Сourtesy of Municipality of Oni City

The death toll from a landslide that hit the resort town of Shovi in the mountains of Georgia last week rose to 19, the head of the country's Emergency Management Agency Temur Mghebrishvili said.

According to Mghebrishvili, the body of another woman was found during search and rescue operations, thus increasing the death toll.

Search and rescue efforts continued uninterruptedly round the clock, he added.

Officials said the landslide was triggered by heavy rainfall, aggravated by erosion in the area.

