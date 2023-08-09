Return of Lachin residents back to their native lands continue

9 Aug. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another caravan was sent to Lachin today, at this stage, 93 people moved to the restored city of Lachin.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Lachin, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation.

Lachin residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

"At the cost of the lives of Azerbaijani martyrs and heroes, people are returning to their homeland," resident of Lachin Firuza Hasanova said.

In accordance with the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan, the return of former internally displaced persons to Lachin continue.