Turkish port explosion: 20% of grain damaged

9 Aug. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The disinformation control center established under auspices of the communications department of the Administration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denied speculations about eight million metric tons of grain lost as a result of the explosion at elevators in the port of Derince.

"The total capacity of elevators in Derince stands at 95,000 metric tons. There were 75,000 metric tons in the grain silo where the explosion had occurred. According to preliminary data, about 20% of such stocks were damaged. Accordingly, the allegation that eight million metric tons of stocks were lost is not true to fact," the center said.

The explosion occurred in the port of Derince on August 7. At least thirteen individuals were wounded. According to the preliminary version, grain dust exploded during grain loading to the elevator. No vessels in the port were damaged.