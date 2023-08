9 Aug. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar exchange rate increased by 16.25 kopecks to 97.26 rubles as Moscow Exchange opened on August 9 compared with the previous closing.

The euro exchange rate added 5.75 kopecks to 106.52 rubles, while the yuan rose by 2.4 kopecks to 13.44 rubles.