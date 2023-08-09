Protesters demonstrate outside Netanyahu's hotel in Israel

9 Aug. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli police have let hundreds of anti-government protesters into the Golan Heights community of Neve Ativ after a two-day standoff, and the latter were marching toward the hotel where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is vacationing.

Police had closed off all entry to the moshav yesterday, leading to complaints from residents as well as activists, with the latter petitioning the High Court against the move. Police officers have said the demonstrators can gather some 300 meters from the hotel.

Demonstrators slept in tents outside Neve Ativ after police closed off the community, only allowing in residents and hotel guests. Protest organizers then claimed this morning that the authorities were also preventing further activists from joining their encampment and supplying them with food, water and shade.