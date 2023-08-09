Rescuers recover 20th body in Shovi landslide area

9 Aug. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said rescuers had recovered the body of the 20th victim of the disaster in the western municipality of Oni while working in the aftermath of the landslide that hit Shovi resort last week.

The official said that 13 individuals were still missing following the disaster.

He also called for “solidarity and support at such a critical moment”, and expressed his gratitude to residents of Glola, a village adjacent to the landslide-hit area, for their assistance.

Rescuers found one individual from the missing list alive, with over 200 people evacuated from the area.